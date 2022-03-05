Namibia: Oshana Governor Drawn Into Uukwambi, Education Land Fight

THE Oshakati Town Council has delegated Oshana governor Elia Irimari to meet with the Uukwambi Traditional Authority over a piece of land which is the eye of a storm between the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and the authority.

Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango revealed this at a council meeting last week.

The land in question is Erf 261 situated at Oshakati West.

The plot currently houses the Oshakati circuit of the education ministry as well as small businesses such as salons and temporary structures, which allegedly pay the traditional authority a monthly rental fee.

The ministry reportedly planned to build a fence around the land, renovate the toilets at the premises, and expand the existing building.

However, the traditional authority objected to this development, saying it belongs to the authority, although it resorts under the jurisdiction of the Oshakati Town Council.

Hango on Monday said the council has been informed that the traditional authority owns the land, but is allowing the ministry to operate from it.

He said sending Irimari to negotiate with the traditional authority would help resolve the matter and avoid going to court.

Hango said the town council could not mediate the matter "because we are conflicted".

"It is a burning issue and the land has a historical background. We therefore sought an independent mediator, and the management committee has identified the regional governor. We hope it will be solved amicably," he said.

Hango said he did not know when the governor would meet the Uukwambi Traditional Authority.

However, Uukwambi chief Herman Iipumbu on Monday said the land has belonged to the traditional authority since the colonial dispensation.

He said the traditional authority has not met with Irimari yet.

"They want to use their power to build on the plot without consulting us," Iipumbu said.

He said the traditional authority has written to the town council requesting a meeting regarding the building of new offices for the education ministry.

Irimari yesterday said he is aware of the friction between the Uukwambi Traditional Authority and the ministry of education.

The governor said he has discussed the matter with the directorate of education, which informed him that it would take the matter up with the Oshakati Town Council.

Irimari said the matter was partly resolved and that the ministry was allowed to build an art centre.

He said he only learned that he has been appointed as the mediator in the matter yesterday.

"I don't know why they want to link me to this. These are minor things that they should have resolved at the council," the governor said.

The director of education in the Oshana region, Ileni Amukana, could not be reached for comment.