Nigeria: Updated - Russia-Ukraine War: Second Batch of Nigerian Evacuees Arrive Abuja

A government official speaks to Ghanaian students evacuated from Ukraine on their arrival in Accra.

The second batch of Nigerian evacuees from Poland have arrived this evening in Abuja.

The second batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrived, on Friday evening, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

They arrived on a plane owned by Air Peace, one of the airlines billed to airlift Nigerians returning from Ukraine. The plane took off from Poland, where the Nigerians had fled to following the war in Ukraine.

"The journey was very stressful but we take joy because we are saving lives, rescuing our compatriots, our future because these are our children. We all did it with excitement... ," Akinremi Bolaji, the director of consular and legal services, ministry of foreign affairs, told journalists at the Abuja airport.

According to Mr Bolaji, there were 180 adults and three infants aboard the aircraft.

He said there are Nigerians who were left behind because they failed to show up.

"They thought the flight would not come and so by the time their colleagues were telling them they were already on their way, reality dawned on them.

"We also appeal through the media, parents should ask their children to show up. Poland gave them 15 days grace, they did not have a visa to Poland but they allowed them and at the same time, we must not abuse that. The 15 days will elapse soon and they will not know what the next step will be," he added.

Mr Bolaji said the plan for the Nigerians who did not show up early is to airlift them from their different locations in Poland. "We will just go round, hop and pick them," he said.

"We were asking after some who we know are in Ukraine and they are still insisting they are not leaving. There are a lot of Nigerians who have not decided to leave Ukraine, we also still have 350 in Sumy college which has been cut off... as soon as we are through with the safe corridor, we will go for those ones."

He noted that in another one or two hours, another flight would arrive, from Hungary, making it three (from Romania, Poland and Hungary).

Some of the evacuees spoke to PREMIUM TIMES about their experience.

"I have mixed feelings. I am supposed to graduate in three months and now I am still trying to figure out what to do," a sixth-year medical student who identified herself as Blessing said.