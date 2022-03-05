Tunisia: 'Psychologues Du Monde' - Crisis Unit for Tunisian Repatriated From Ukraine

Tunis/Tunisia — The Association " Psychologues du Monde " (PDMT) in Tunisia set up, on Thursday, a crisis unit for the benefit of the Tunisian community returning from Ukraine, via a free electronic platform, putting at their disposal a number of psychologists for their psychological support after the military operation launched by Russia against Ukraine on February 24, said member of the association and head of the crisis unit, Yousra Ferjani.

She stressed, in a statement to TAP, that 11 psychologists have been mobilised for the benefit of the Tunisian community in Ukraine for psychological support, noting that the training of these specialists includes intervention in crisis situations.

The psychological sessions are available in Arabic, French and English, and are available every day of the week. Those wishing to benefit from this service can call the telephone numbers provided.

Those interested can consult the following link https://bemypsy.com/fr/praticien/CELLULE%20DE%20CRISE%20PDM%20TUNISIE?fbclid=IwAR1wJlv9OtXZXjD1gEeVxcYNLl-YQoIuT9POljP9cbeJxWGfTB

According to the same source, people wishing to take advantage of this service should call the numbers provided. A secret code will be provided later to access the platform and choose the psychologist.

The military operation launched by Russia against Ukraine started on Thursday 24 February, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the operation on the same day for reasons related to the crisis between the two countries since 2014.

More than 1,500 Tunisians reside in Ukraine, including 327 who were evacuated on Wednesday, March 2.