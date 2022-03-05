Tunisia: Possible Enrollment of Migrant Children in Vocational Training System Discussed

5 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The possibility of enrolling migrant children living in Tunisia in the vocational training system was at the centre of a working meeting which brought together Employment and Vocational Training Minister Nasreddine Nsibi and President of the National Authority to Combat Trafficking in Persons (French: INLTP) Raoudha Laabidi.

Laabidi said there is need to support migrant children by enrolling them on vocational training sessions in a bid to ensure their social and economic integration.

It was agreed to consider this possibility and organise training sessions on female entrepreneurship for female recipients of protection programmes devised by the authority.

