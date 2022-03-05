Rwanda: Covid-19 - Curfew Lifted With Exception to Bars and Concerts

For the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19, the government of Rwanda has allowed the 24-hour movement of people across the country.

According to a statement issued by the Office of Prime Minister on cabinet resolutions as of March 4, although the curfew is lifted, nightclubs, bars, receptions and betting activities will be closing at 2 a.m.

The new guidelines which take effect on Saturday, March 5 and will be revised after one month upon health assessment.

The much anticipated resolutions come at a time when the country has witnessed a fall in Covid-19 infections after having reached the highest peak of Omicron variant transmissibility.

As of March 3, the updates from the Ministry of Health show that the positivity rate is at 0.03 per cent with five infected people while one person was hospitalized and recorded zero death.

Therefore, the statement specified that public and private places will start operating at full venue capacity with adherence to preventive measures.

This includes public and private offices, social gatherings, physical conferences, services held at places of worship, restaurants, bars, gyms, and attendance in vigil, to be conducted in full capacity of venues, while outdoor settings are highly encouraged.

Attendance to events will continue to require a negative Covid-19 test taken at least 48 hours before.

All sports activities and sports fans in stadiums are also permitted on condition of being fully vaccinated.

Public buses will also operate at full capacity with seated passengers and 75 percent of non-seated passengers, operators must ensure that all passengers are fully vaccinated and penalties shall be applied in case of non-compliance, according to the statement.

The Ministry of Health clarified that being fully vaccinated means having two doses and a booster shot when eligible, which is three months after the second dose was administered.

In that line, Rwanda Biomedical Centre has encouraged people to get the booster shot as they address the worrisome low uptake from people who are already eligible.

"All citizens and Rwanda residents are urged to get fully vaccinated and when eligible, get booster shots... in addition, the public is urged to get frequently while continuing to observe preventive measures including properly wearing face masks and hand hygiene," reads part of the statement from the prime minister's office.

