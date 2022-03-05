Gambia/Chad: Chad Set for Afcon Qualifiers Clash With Gambia

4 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Chad national team is set for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary qualifiers with The Gambia later this month.

The Les Sao are currently preparing themselves fit enough for their crunch qualifiers against the Scorpions.

Chad will combat to beat The Gambia in the preliminary qualifiers to sail to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier proper.

The Gambia, on the other hand will also prepare themselves ready for their preliminary qualifier match with Chad.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will brawl to defeat Chad in the preliminary qualifiers to advance to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier proper.

The Gambia made their debut in Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 but lost to host nation Cameroon 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece.

