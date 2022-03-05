Gambia: Coach Pa Barrow Confirms Squad for Commonwealth Games Beach Volleyball Qualifiers

The head coach of The Gambia national beach volleyball team, Pa Baboucarr Barrow has confirmed his team for the Commonwealth Games beach volleyball qualifiers in Ghana this month.

Coach Barrow maintained Qatar based and Africa's top ranked team Sainey Jawo and Mbye Babou Jarra for the qualifiers.

Sainey and Jarra have been consistent for The Gambia since 2019. The duo are currently 92nd in the world. The Qatar based stars are expected in Banjul next week for a two weeks residential camp.

Abie Kujabie has again made the cut in the senior female team. The call up had made her the most cap female beach volleyball player for the national team.

She will be paired with Anna Marie Bojang. This will be Bojang's first appearance in the beach volleyball 2 aside competition after representing The Gambia at the World beach games 4 aside beach volleyball in Qatar in 2019.

The Commonwealth Games beach volleyball qualifiers will be held in Accra, Ghana from March 25th to 29th 2022. Only the winner will qualify to the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 in July.

