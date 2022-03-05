Mozambique: Nyusi Swears New Ministers Into Office

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday in Maputo swore into office the new Prime Minister and five other ministers, following the government reshuffle announced earlier this week.

The ministers sworn in are:

* Prime Minister, Adriano Maleiane (formerly Minister of Economy and Finance); * Minister of Economy and Finance, Max Tonela (formerly Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy); * Minister of Public Works, Carlos Mesquita (formerly Minister of Industry and Trade); * Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Carlos Zacarias (formerly chairperson of the National Petroleum Institute); * Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries, Lidia Cardoso (formerly Deputy Minister of Health); * Minister of Industry and Trade, Silvino Moreno (formerly chairperson of Ecobank-Mozambique) Addressing the ceremony, Nyusi urged the new prime minister to coordinate governance, ensuring that each ministry fulfills swiftly and entirely its powers and tasks. For this purpose, there must be a permanent monitoring and assessment of the fulfillment of government programmes, plans and commitments.

"It is urgently necessary to ensure that our working instruments are appropriate, to place and motivate the best staff, and to guarantee permanent assessment of their performance," Nyusi said.

As for the new Minister of Economy and Finance, Max Tonela, Nyusi pointed out that the country's economy and subsequent planning must ensure the fulfillment of priorities, translated into an increase in production and productivity, focused on sectors such as agriculture and, fisheries which are vital for Mozambican households and for consumer markets.

Nyusi stressed the urgency of passing a local content law, which will ensure a more competitive business environment. Public investment must also follow the same logic. Thus, he stressed the need for reforms of procurement mechanisms, in a bid to ensure speed, but above all transparency.

"The competitiveness of our economy should not rely only on fiscal measures, but also establish a balance between economic growth and the growing financial needs of priority sectors," Nyusi declared.

The country's economy, he added, is undergoing a post-pandemic recovery and growth, and it is therefore urgent to boost this trend in order to bring back companies, jobs and household incomes.

To the new Minister of Public Works, Nyusi called for the management of water resources, ensuring availability of water for both irrigation and consumption, through the rehabilitation of dams and dikes across the country.

"Our expectation of the ministry's leadership also includes the expansion of water supply systems in both urban and rural areas, resulting in more domestic connections, under the successful PraVida Project," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nyusi stressed the importance of quality in public works and the need to strengthen inspections, in order to ensure resilience of the infrastructures in the face of adverse climate conditions.

As for the Ministry of Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries, Lidia Cardoso has been tasked with the responsibility to immediately transform artisanal into semi-industrial fisheries. The ministry's activities, Nyusi stressed, must be driven by sustainable management of natural resources, as well as integration into the blue economy.

Turning to Zacarias, in his new role as Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Nyusi called for continuity of the "Energy for All" Project, intended to ensure universal access to electricity by 2030.

The ministry. Nyusi added, must also ensure a timely conclusion of the Temane Thermal Power Station, in the southern province of Inhambane province, and ensure that the Pande, Temane and Inhassoro gas fields can guarantee supplies of natural gas to the future thermal power station.