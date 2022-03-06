Malawi: Mangochi Police Arrest Four Malawians and Pakistani for Possessing Pangolin

Police in Mangochi have arrested four Malawians and a Pakistan national, 41 - year - old Allie Mahommed, for illegal possession of specimens of listed species contrary to section 110 (b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

According to a statement released on Saturday, Mangochi Police Spokesperson, Sub-inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, says the four Malawians are lnnocent Chiuja, 35, Malinga Kaunda, 34, Jailosi Khozomba, 27 and lshmael Japan, 26.

Sub-inspector Tepani Daudi said the suspects were arrested on the afternoon of March 4, 2022 at the Pakistan national's house within Mangochi Township.

"On this material day, Mangochi Police detectives were tipped by members of the community that the said suspects were possessing the listed species (Pangolin) at the said house looking for buyers.

"The officers rushed to the house where the suspects were found in the bedroom negotiating about selling price. The officers also found the Pangolin which was hidden in a sack bag," said Daudi.

She further said the suspects claimed to have acquired the live species from Nayuchi in Machinga District.

All suspects will appear before court after the completion of paperwork, according to Daudi.

She added: "Meanwhile, Police wish to thank members of the public for their support in the fight against wildlife crime in the district."

The four Malawian suspects hail from Traditional Authority Kawinga in Machinga.