Kenya: Kipchoge Clinches Tokyo Marathon Title in New Course Record Time, Kosgei Wins Women's Race

Denis Barthel/Wikimedia Commons
Eliud Kipchoge (file photo).
6 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kpchoge clinched the Tokyo Marathon title on his debut, winning the race in the Japanese capital in a new course record time of 2hrs, 02mins, 40secs on Sunday morning.

Kipchoge has now won four of the six World Major Marathon races and becomes only the second man after Wilson Kipsang to do so since 2006.

Kipchoge led a Kenyan one-two finish with Amos Kipruto coming home second in 2hrs, 03mins, 13secs as Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola finished third in 2hrs, 04mins, 14secs.

Meanwhile, Brigid Kosgei completed the Kenyan double in Tokyo after winning the women's race in a time of 2hrs, 16mins, 02secs.

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X