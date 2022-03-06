Malawi: MEC Displays Preliminary Maps for Public Viewing

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has started displaying preliminary maps for the new wards and constituencies for public viewing from 4-17 March, 2022.

Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, told Nyasa Times that the Commission is presenting them to the public for scrutiny, review and possibly to get feedback that can help in perfecting them.

"This is to give an opportunity to everyone to go and view the map of any area where they are interested," said Mwafulirwa, adding that there is no age restriction.

The Commission, according to Mwafulirwa, with the help of the councils, has identified public places where the maps will be displayed.

These include council offices, parliament, council headquarters, traditional authority headquarters and Teacher Development Centres that were used as nerve centres during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The maps will also be accessible on MEC website and other electoral stakeholders like the political parties, CSOs and the Media, he said.

The maps will also be available on the MEC website www.mec.org.mw/boundaryreview

The Commission will also make available the maps in electronic format to all political parties that are existing in the register of political parties, Mwafulirwa said.

He emphasised that the maps are preliminary, and not maps. Mwafulirwa appealed to the general public to avoid tearing, defacing, "graffitiing" or removing the maps from where they have been affixed for public viewing.