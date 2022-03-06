Nigeria: Daniel Blames Neglect of LGs for Mounting Pressure On State Govt

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has said that pressure on several issues, are mounting on state government, due to neglect and non functioning of local government administration.

Daniel said the dividends of democracy could not spread to the grassroot, until the local government, which is the third tier of government is properly activated.

The former governor spoke in Abeokuta, in his remarks at the opening of the South West Conference of the Association of Ex Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON).

Daniel, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Patron of ASELGON, noted that the LGs are in comatose, putting pressure on state governors, who according to him, are "sweating and trying to satisfy the people."

According to him, until we return to the days of old when local governments are empowered financially and otherwise, we would not be able to spread the dividends of democracy.

The former Governor insisted that major stakeholders including ASELGON, must continue to mount pressures on the President and governors to ensure LG regains its autonomy.

He said "Part of the tragedy we have in recent times in our country is that we are not taking LG administration as seriously as we should take it. Every now and then I see quite a number of our brothers who are governors, sweating, trying to do their best to make sure they satisfy the people.

"But the fact of the matter is that however they try, they cannot, they do not have the time and the capacity to reach the grassroot. So, until we return to the days of old when Local Governments are empowered financially and otherwise we would not be able to spread the dividends of democracy.

"So, the totality of what I am saying is that we must not let our governors, our President rest until we find ways and means of making sure that we empower LG to do what they are supposed to do."

In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed that his administration has been able "to tackle insecurity headlong, due to the promotion of synergy among the security agencies operating in the State and other security collaborations with Oyo and Lagos States."

Abiodun, represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu, called on the Association to come up with initiatives that could complement the existing security apparatus in the State to further nip the insecurity in the bud.

The National President of ASELGON, Albert Asipa, demanded inclusion of former elected chairmen as automatic delegates to the National Conventions of their respective parties.

Asipa said the proposal had been submitted to the chairmen of the two leading political parties in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"Let me say that we are not in contention with any group or individual in our quest. As you are aware, the nation's constitution recognizes three tiers of Government.

"While former presidents and former governors from the Federal and State tiers enjoy automatic delegates status of National Convention of political parties, elected Local Government Chairmen that represent the third tier are inadvertently excluded. We see this as an anomaly that deserves correction."

In his earlier remarks, the State Chairman of ASELGON, Emmanuel Coker noted that members of the association "are often neglected in the political spectrum of our states and nation constantly and consistently discounted from political and economic consideration."

Coker insisted that former LG chairmen form the foundation that's "fundamentally important and necessary for building democracy in this country of ours."

In his paper on grassroots security networking, Major General Bamidele Shafa (rtd) identified lack of political will, resistance to change, fear, inadequate remuneration and corruption as some of the limiting factors for the grassroots security networking.

Shafa submitted that establishment of grassroots would help address the menace of insecurity across the country.

Also speaking on the LG autonomy,

a lecturer at the Department of Law, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye,

Professor Bunmi Osifeso said local government as the closest to the people must be accorded full autonomy in order for it to function optimally.

He posited that the comatose situation of the local government system has seriously hampered development at the grassroots, saying needed constitutional amendment should be ensured for both financial and administrative autonomy for the LGs.