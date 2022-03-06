Morocco: Two Killed, 14 Injured in Road Accident in Tarfaya Province

5 March 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Tarfaya — Two people were killed and 14 others were injured, three of them seriously, in a collision between a truck and a bus that took place Saturday morning on the national road N° 1 in the town of Daoura (province of Tarfaya), according to local authorities.

The injured were rushed into Moulay El Hassan Belmehdi regional hospital in Laayoune to receive the necessary health care, while an investigation was opened by the Royal Gendarmerie, under the supervision of the competent prosecutor's office to highlight the causes of the accident, the source added.

