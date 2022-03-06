Morocco: Police Dismantle International Drug Trafficking Network, Seize Over 4 Tons of Cannabis Resin North of Es-Semara

Rabat — Policemen dismantled Saturday morning, on the basis of precise information provided by the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), an international drug trafficking network and seized 4,345 kg of cannabis resin.

Police interventions led to the arrest of two individuals, aged 31 and 32, for their alleged involvement in international drug trafficking activities by sea, said a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

These interventions carried out in a farm 17 km north of the city of Es-Semara led to the seizure of a first shipment of cannabis resin, in addition to three inflatable boats, two motors and 9 canisters containing 60 liters of fuel each, a four-wheel-drive vehicle and a set of hunting cartridges.

The investigations led also to the discovery of an additional hiding place 50 km from the place of the first seizure, suspected of being used for the storage of drugs.

According to the same source, searches carried out led to the seizure of 9 bundles of chira.

The suspects were taken into custody pending the investigation carried out by the prefectural service of the judicial police of Laayoune under the supervision of the competent prosecutor's office, to identify the possible ramifications of this criminal activity and to arrest challenge all the accomplices, the statement said.

This operation is part of the continuous efforts carried out by the national security services of Laayoune, in coordination with the DGST, to fight against criminal networks active in the different types of cross-border crime.