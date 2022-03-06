Morocco: Police Dismantle International Drug Trafficking Network, Seize Over 4 Tons of Cannabis Resin North of Es-Semara

5 March 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Policemen dismantled Saturday morning, on the basis of precise information provided by the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), an international drug trafficking network and seized 4,345 kg of cannabis resin.

Police interventions led to the arrest of two individuals, aged 31 and 32, for their alleged involvement in international drug trafficking activities by sea, said a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

These interventions carried out in a farm 17 km north of the city of Es-Semara led to the seizure of a first shipment of cannabis resin, in addition to three inflatable boats, two motors and 9 canisters containing 60 liters of fuel each, a four-wheel-drive vehicle and a set of hunting cartridges.

The investigations led also to the discovery of an additional hiding place 50 km from the place of the first seizure, suspected of being used for the storage of drugs.

According to the same source, searches carried out led to the seizure of 9 bundles of chira.

The suspects were taken into custody pending the investigation carried out by the prefectural service of the judicial police of Laayoune under the supervision of the competent prosecutor's office, to identify the possible ramifications of this criminal activity and to arrest challenge all the accomplices, the statement said.

This operation is part of the continuous efforts carried out by the national security services of Laayoune, in coordination with the DGST, to fight against criminal networks active in the different types of cross-border crime.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X