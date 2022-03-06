Tunisia: Tennis-Davis Cup (Group I/Day 2) - Bosnia Lead Tunisia (2-1)

5 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Bosnia defeated Tunisia in the doubles event (1-6, -6-4, 6-3) at a Davis Cup Group I first round day 2 on Saturday in Tunis. Bosnia are now leading 2-1 after three matches.

The Tunisian pair was formed by Malek Jaziri (world's 301st) and Moez Chargui (471st) and the Bosnian pair was made up of Mirza Pasic (125th) and Tomislav Brkic (799th).

Moez Chargui had lost the first singles match to Damir Dzumhur (104th) 3-6, 6-3, 5-7, before Malek Jaziri (301st) equalised by beating Mirza Pasic (215th) 5-7, 7-5, 6-3, on Friday.

Malek Jaziri will face Damir Dzumhur and Moez Chargui will play Mirza Pasic on Sunday.

