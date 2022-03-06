Rwanda: APR Seek Win to Stay Top of League Table

Saturday

APR vs Gasogi United

Gicumbi vs Gorilla

Bugesera vs Mukura

Rutsiro vs Marines

Musanze vs Kiyovu

Sunday

Police vs AS Kigali

Etoile vs Rayon

Etincelles vs Espoir

APR FC will be looking to keep their lead at the top of the Rwanda premier league table when they host ninth-placed Gasogi United on Saturday, March, 5 at Kigali stadium.

The army side thrashed Police 3-0 in a warm-up game at Shyorongi turf on Wednesday.

"Gasogi United is another league game for us and one that we are focused on winning, we want to keep looking for points. We have to do well for this game, everyone is working to give 100 percent in every game, they are ready to fight for one another," coach Mohamed Adil Errade said.

In other matches, Gicumbi will take on Gorilla, Bugesera face Mukura while Rutsiro hosts Marines.

Action will continue on Sunday when Police face AS Kigali, Etoile entertains Rayon while Etincelles host Espoir.

APR and Kiyovu are tied at 41 points at the top of the league table but the former has a better goal difference.

