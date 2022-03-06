Morocco: Nador - Two Individuals Arrested Over Alleged Links to International Drug Trafficking Network

Rabat — The Nador judicial police brigade arrested, on Saturday, on the basis of accurate information provided by the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) and as part of the efforts made in the fight against drug trafficking, two individuals for their alleged links to an international drug trafficking network.

The suspects were arrested at Bouarg locality in the province of Nador, says a statement issued by National Police (DGSN), adding that searches led to the seizure of 1,469 kg of cannabis resin.

They were taken into custody pending the investigation conducted by the Nador judicial police brigade under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, in order to identify other accomplices and to determine the ramifications of this criminal drug trafficking network, according to the statement.