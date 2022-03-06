Morocco: Nador - Two Individuals Arrested Over Alleged Links to International Drug Trafficking Network

5 March 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Nador judicial police brigade arrested, on Saturday, on the basis of accurate information provided by the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) and as part of the efforts made in the fight against drug trafficking, two individuals for their alleged links to an international drug trafficking network.

The suspects were arrested at Bouarg locality in the province of Nador, says a statement issued by National Police (DGSN), adding that searches led to the seizure of 1,469 kg of cannabis resin.

They were taken into custody pending the investigation conducted by the Nador judicial police brigade under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, in order to identify other accomplices and to determine the ramifications of this criminal drug trafficking network, according to the statement.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X