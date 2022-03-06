Algeria: 2nd National Startup Conference Begins Under PM Chairmanship

5 March 2022
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The second National Startup Conference "Algeria Disrupt 2022" opened Saturday in Algiers, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane, in the presence of the members of the government, the mediator of the Republic and representatives of public and financial institutions.

Organized by the deputy ministry for Knowledge Economy and Startups, Algeria Disrupt 2022 is being held at the International Conference Centre with the participation of innovative project holders, start-ups and incubators, in addition to university teachers, experts and researchers.

Shortly before the start of the conference, Benabderrahmane, accompanied with members of the government and the mediator of the Republic, visited a show bringing together about twenty startups.

The show has been organized on the sidelines of the conference to shed light on the creativity of Algerian youth, who have proven their great potential, especially during the Cocid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister spoke with the exhibitors, who presented an overview of their innovative projects.

He reiterated State's commitment to support project holders, encouraging the young exhibitors to get involved in tourist industry and mining, given the potential of Algeria in the field.

The first national startups conference was held in October 2020 under the chairmanship of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who had then announced the establishment of a new mechanism for financing startups, called the Algerian Start-up Fund.

