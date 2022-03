Kisumu — Another pipeline burst has occurred in Kisumu at the Kanyamedha area next to the old Kisumu port a day after the initial incident.

Police have however cordoned off the area to prevent crowds who were armed with jerricans from syphoning the fuel.

On Friday, the public overwhelmed the police and scooped oil despite pleas from leaders.

Governor Anyang Nyong'o who visited the scene pleaded with the locals not to put their lives at risk, but they defied him.