Nigeria's Crisis, Fallout of Political Dissatisfaction, Says Buratai

Nigeria's Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has lamented that most of the crises witnessed across the country are fallout of political dissatisfaction in the polity.

Buratai, who was Chief of Army Staff, in a statement titled, My message to Nigerian youths:"Dynamism in Politics and Nigeria's Founding Fathers " posted on his verified Facebook page, said: "Permit me to utilize this opportunity to congratulate Nigeria and all Nigerians, particularly the youth, on 22 years of uninterrupted democratic administration. Some may argue that Nigeria's young democracy is nothing to celebrate because its elections, which are designed to serve as means for the peaceful resolution of political rivalries, are frequently flashpoints for political bloodshed.

"I concur that elections devoid of integrity cannot bring legitimacy to the winners, security to the losers, or public confidence in their leaders and institutions. This weakens polities by encouraging disaffected groups to seek out less constructive outlets for their discontent. Because of this challenge associated with all nascent democracies, some people feel that there is no need to commend the Nigerian democratic project. I respectfully disagree. We are evolving, and as you can see, the system is improving daily as a result of our leaders' periodic enhancements to the democratic system."

The envoy argued that the 2022 Electoral Act which was recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari is a factor that will undoubtedly improve the transparency and acceptability of the country's future elections and promote democratic governance.

He noted that Democracy remains a universal aspiration because it actually delivers, adding that: "For example, of the twenty countries with the highest levels of human development as measured by the UN's human development index, nineteen are liberal democracies. Among the top forty, thirty-six are liberal democracies. And even the citizens of poorer democracies live, on average, nine years longer than citizens of poor autocracies, because they have better access to health and education. Democracies are also less vulnerable to famines and conflicts."

He admonished the youth to take a lesson from the nation's founding fathers who as youths were fired by political dynamism.

Buratai said: "In countries emerging from or facing conflicts, young people can engage in peace-building by leading non-violent movements and using innovative solutions to mobilize societies to bring about the needed transformation. Young people have demonstrated the potential to build bridges across communities, working together to help manage conflict and promote peace. Young people play a big role in conflict and peace-building, and they can be agents of peaceful change and help rebuild lives and communities, making the world a better place."

The former COAS said: "President Muhammadu Buhari has laid a foundation for a new Nigeria. Despite the myriad of challenges, he has kept faith in his vision and principles. The youths must carry these visions and principles beyond this administration. The legacies must be protected for a greater Nigeria and formidable future generations."

He said: "My message to young people today is that they must not let themselves be used as willing tools by do-or-die politicians who want to stir up trouble in their communities. Instead, you must embrace the tenets of political dynamism and root out every factor that contributes to the democracy deficit in Nigeria, namely voter apathy, ballot snatching, looting, arson, and the likes.

"You constitute a large percentage of our voting and working population. You are also going to be the number one population block that will suffer the consequences of bad governance and incompetent leaders in the future. Therefore, you must do everything to safeguard your future survival and welfare in mind. Get actively involved in the democratic process by joining a political party and electing those who will lead you."