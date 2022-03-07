Nigeria: Obasanjo Remains a Global Icon, Says Atiku's Ex-Spokesperson

Segun Showunmi, a former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, said former President Olusegun Obasanjo remains a global icon who has consistently "used every inch of his 85 years on earth to advance the growth and development of humanity."

Showunmi, who is a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement on Obasanjo's 85th birthday, said that despite human frailties that are common to all, Obasanjo by the sheer grace of God, hard work and commitment to a better world order had transformed from being a village boy from Ibogun Olaogun in Ifo Local Government Area of the state to a highly sought after world leader.

According to him, it was quite remarkable that 15 years after leaving office as the President of the country, he has continued to deploy his energy and resources towards a better, Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

Showunmi described the times that Obasanjo governed the country both as a military head of state from 1976-1979 as well as a civilian from 1999-2007 as a golden era for the country saying that as a military head, the former President "willfully handed power to the civilian government of Alhaji Sheu Shagari whereas subsequent military heads such as Ibrahim Babangida, Late Gen Sanni Abacha had made a mountain of lies and difficulties out of their transition programmes."

Showunmi said, "Looking back on the last decades that I, your son, can recollect, your life as head of state was unusual, bold and courageous. The strong position you held during the apartheid era with the benefit of hindsight is indicative of a man under grace for the world order.

"It could easily have consumed you, but it did not. Instead, it propelled you into a dependable ally of the west. Handing over power in 1979 at a time when with the death of General Muritala, most African leaders would have played tricks by extending and extending the date, not you.

"Baba, I got the cross pen you signed off with and one of the Seiko wristwatches. That indeed was the guidance of the Lord our God, for how did you manage yourself to do what is right. Recall the transition program of IBB, and it will become clear just how much willpower it takes African leaders to exit power honourably.

"The harsh years that followed saw you play critical roles, almost becoming a civil society activist until you got thrown into prison. Somehow, you did not die, given that many others in and out of prison paid the ultimate price. Still, God kept you alive and miraculously returned you to the headship of Nigeria as civilian president, a title only yourself and President Buhari have attained in our history."