Nigeria: Poverty Ravaging Northern Nigeria, Katsina Emir Cries Out

6 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Emir of Katsina and Chairman Katsina State traditional council of chiefs, Dr. Abdulmuminin Kabir Usman, has lamented the spate of poverty in Northern Nigeria, saying the country's poverty is domiciled in the region.

The traditional ruler stated this in Katsina when he received in audience the members of the Arewa Organisations Movement for Asiwaju led by Senator Abu Ibrahim at his palace.

According to him, "I was in Lagos some two to three weeks ago, the first since 1967 and I have seen how Lagos commercial activities are transformed and I concluded that all the nation's wealth is in Lagos state.

"But when you come back here, the whole poverty of Nigeria is in the Northern part of the country. I say my mind even if is going to be a problem. And I bear it even if it turns out to be a problem.

"I don't speak from my mouth, I speak from my heart. Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) says we should say the truth and if we can't we should keep quiet".

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Senator Abu Ibrahim, told the emir that Tinubu is capable of addressing the challenges afflicting Nigerians when elected as president of the country comes 2023.

He explained that the delegation was at the emir's palace to solicit for his blessings, support and advices on how to actualised the dream of the Arewa Organisations Movement for Asiwaju.

