Nigeria: Pressure Mounts On Osinbajo to Declare for President

Pressure has continued to mount on the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to declare interest to contest for president in the 2023 general elections.

The latest came from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital yesterday at a one-day declaration by Osinbajo Support Groups/Professional Bodies across the country under the umbrella of The New Tribe.

The group said it decided to engage more prominent Nigerians, the academia, civil society groups and national delegates of the party, professional bodies, religious leaders, youths and women organisations on the need to elect Osinbajo as competent and reliable Nigerian with proven track record, integrity, transparency and honesty as the president of Nigeria in order to realise the vision of the new tribe and a new Nigeria.

A communique issued at the end of the forum tagged "Uyo Declaration", called on Osinbajo to run by the sheer strength of his character saying, he would win by the strength of the people's power saying the call was in line with Kano declaration.The communique was read by a Chieftain of Akwa Ibom State All Progressive Congress (APC), Architect Otu Ita Toyo.

"We call on Mr. President to stand solidly behind this tested, loyal and true apostle of him and ensure that a man of conscience like him who truly abhors corruption succeeds him to continue where he stops.

"With the love Nigerians have for him and Mr. President, he is the man who can ensure that APC carries the day in the forthcoming presidential elections." the communique stated.

The body also called on APC to nominate Osinbajo as the party's presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general elections.

The group tasked the party to mobilise funds to purchase the APC expression of interest and nomination forms for Prof. Osinbajo in furtherance of total commitment to the noble course of compelling the vice president to contest for the office of the president.

"The conference strongly calls on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to bow to the clarion call of Nigerians and declare to run for the office of President of Nigeria without further delay.

"While we await his decision we shall intensify our drive across the country to raise partners and supporters for him. We shall equally continue the process of building structures in all the wards to bring to reality our dream of Osinbajo presidency.

"We call on all our members from across the length and breadth of Nigeria to storm Abuja on March 26 to demonstrate to the party their love and support for this patriot and nationalist.

"The conference enjoins Nigerians from all walks of life to embrace the vision and the new tribe and put their words behind the clamour for Prof. Osinbajo to run and be elected as President of Nigeria in 2023.", the communique stressed.