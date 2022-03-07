Nigeria: Covid-19 - With Three Infections, Nigeria Records Lowest Daily Cases

<i>NCDC's statistics shows that a total of 2,325 people are still down with the virus nationwide.</sub>

Within the past few weeks, Nigeria has experienced a significant decrease in the number of confirmed infections and fatalities - giving a strong indication of the possible end of the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/515499-what-nigeria-should-do-with-its-covid-19-isolation-centres-virology-institute.html">COVID-19</a> pandemic in the country.

The latest statistics released by the <a target="_blank" href="http://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control</a> (NCDC) on Sunday morning, shows that the country recorded three cases on Saturday, the lowest daily infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

With no fatalities were recorded, the disease centre noted that the confirmed cases were reported by Katsina and Kaduna states in the North-west with two and a single case respectively.

NCDC noted that the country's infection toll now stands at 254,640, while the death toll still stands at 3,142, as no fatality has been recorded since February 18.

Meanwhile, the data on the NCDC website shows that a total of 2,325 people are still down with the illness in Nigeria, while 249,171 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide.

NCDC also added that five states: Nasarawa, Plateau, Kano, Rivers, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Saturday.