Nigeria: Osinbajo to Be in Charge While I'm Away - Buhari

Premium Times
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
6 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Temidayo Akinboyo and Agency Report

Mr Buhari said Mr Osinbajo would be assisted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will be in charge of governance in the country as he departed for London on Sunday.

The President disclosed this while speaking to State House Correspondents shortly before his trip to the UK for a medical check-up.

Mr Buhari said Mr Osinbajo would be assisted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff.

As of the time of filing this report there was no indication the President sent a letter to the Senate indicating the transfer of power to the VP in his absence in the country, which is the constitutional thing to do.

The President said his absence from the country would not affect the running of the government.

He said: "Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented - the Vice President is there, constitutionally when I am away he is in charge; and the Secretary to the government and the chief of staff. So, no problem."

The President had initially planned to leave Kenya directly for London after attending a UNEP programme but made an abrupt return to the country before eventually departing Abuja for London on Sunday.

Despite criticisms, Mr Buhari has been going to London for medical treatments since he assumed office as a democratically-elected President in 2015.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X