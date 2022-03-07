Tanzania: RC Kagaigai Declares Kikuletwa a Strategic Site

KILIMANJARO Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Stephen Kagaigai has called for the reinforcement of Kikuletwa area due to the presence of the envisioned Renewable Energy Training and Research Center.

Mr Kagaigai, who was on a work tour of the center that is billed to become the center of excellence in Eastern and Central Africa, instructed the regional security committee to heighten security in the area as the construction of the East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP) gets underway.

"This should be considered a strategic and we will do all it takes to protect it," explained the RC.

In the same vein, Mr Kagaigai challenged the Arusha Technical College (ATC) that manages the center to secure a valid title deed of the expansive area to avert land-related disputes.

According to the RC, many public institutions in Kilimanjaro were grappling with serious land conflicts for not having proper documents to claim ownership of their properties.

"I'll deploy spies around this area to fend off land encroachers," he pledged.

Mr Kagaigai said the centre was of significant importance and very strategic to the country as it will be churning out experts to the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station.

Earlier, while briefing the RC on the progress of the 37bn/- worth project, the chairperson of the project's committee, Mr Eric Mgaya said the draft on the EASTRIP design would be ready by end of March this year.

Upon completion, the project is expected to have 600 students, three workshops, smart classrooms and real time simulation labs.

Feasibility studies have indicated that the current Kikuletwa potential is 1.7 Megawatt, but the site may potentially provide up to 17 MW of electricity by considering cascade potential.

The Renewable Energy Training and Research Centre is designated to conduct courses in clean energy technologies.