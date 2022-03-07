Tanzania: TTCL Staff Donate Blood to Mark Women's Day

TANZANIA Telecommunication Company Limited (TTCL) staff have donated blood to Muhimbili Orthopedic Institute (MOI) to support the patients in need of the life serving liquid as part of the Commemoration of International Women's Day marked on March 8 every year.

The exercise to donate the blood was done at the TTCL headquarters in Dar es Salaam and was led by the company's Board of Directors Chairperson Ms Zuhura Sinare Muro.

"TTCL is commemorating IWD by donating blood which is vital for not only women but also other people in need of blood. As women play a major role in society's development, we decided to come up with this decision which we believe that it will touch lives of many people regardless of their gender r," Ms Muro told members of the press.

She noted that, reports show that different hospitals in the country are faced with blood shortage thus her company decided to donate it to reduce the problem.

For her part, a Counselor from MOI Ms Sophia Nasson, hailed the move on behalf of her hospital, saying that blood demand exceeds the available blood. She called upon other institutions and individuals to emulate TTCL.

"MOI blood bank is overwhelmed by blood demand from needy patients, most of whom are the victims of accidents. We call for all men and women to join the move and help fill the gap for serving needy patients," she said.

She said that the scientific factual routine advises that men can donate blood every three month while women are advised to do so after every four months. She thwarted baseless claims that donating blood was against one's health, as the experts advised better on foods which will ensure one's blood volume gets back to normal shortly after donating some.