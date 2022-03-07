Tanzania: Rukwa Residents Urged to Adhere to Fire Safety Requirements

THE Fire and Rescue Force has counseled citizens in Rukwa region to adhere to safety requirements when constructing buildings, especially taking all necessary precautions against fire accidents.

Superintendent of Fire (SF) at Rukwa Fire and Rescue Department Mr John Kunambi made the remark during a meeting which brought together y markets leaders in the region to build capacity on how they can comply with safety requirements at their market places.

The meeting held here in municipality attracted participants from Sumbawanga main market, Laela market in Sumbawanga district council and Namanyere market in Nkasi district council.

"I advise the citizens across the region to submit their house architectural plans to our department for approval when the plan meets safety requirements upon occurance of fire accidents," he emphasized.

Mr Kunambi elaborated that fire and rescue force issues certificates after being satisfied with the house architectural plans including design, location and exit facilities to ensure escape during disasters.

According to SF, the Fire Precaution, Regulations of 2015 gives the force power to award the certificate for the house plan that complies with fire accident precautions.

"Architectural drawings should be submitted to our department before construction begins.... We have to study them and advise on a proper method of installing a fire system to protect the buildings and its occupants inside" he insisted.

Additionally, Mr Kunambi stated that the force has a mandate to inspect the buildings after construction to ensure all the proposed systems work efficiently as intended and if it complies with that regulation, the owner will be awarded the certificate to start to utilising the building.

"The move aims at smoothing the rescue process when the disaster occurs ...

However, the regulations do not only apply to the commercial tall buildings, but even to the residential structures, the owners should also comply with regulations by submitting their drawings to our department for advice and approval" insisted Mr Kunambi.

He added that in some areas there was not even passage between one house and the other, something which hindered the fire and rescue truck to penetrate through.

" Unfortunately, some citizens do not consider infrastructures for fire and rescue upon occurance of fire break incidents, this make unfriendly environment for us to discharge our duties " he explained.

Equally, SF raised concerns over unplanned construction of commercial market structures in the region are built in a manner that makes it difficult for fire and rescue team to do their work efficiently.

Commenting the Sumbawanga commercial main market Vice-Chairman Mr Hapson Mahenge the construction of market structure is unplanned and unfriendly as all three exit gates are so small to enable fire rescue truck to enter in during fire accidents.

Similar sentiment was echoed by Namanyere and Laela market leaders.