South Africa: Nthabii is Evicted – BBMzansi

And then there were ten. In stark contrast to last week’s Triple Eviction, tonight saw only a single Housemate leave the Big Brother Mzansi House, although we doubt that’s much of a consolation for Nthabii.

Tonight’s Live Eviction Show was much quieter than last week’s Eviction slaughterhouse, although the tension would have been real for the Nominated Housemates, as Lawrence dragged out their uncertainty for as long as he could.

The first to be put out of her misery was Nale, who was told she was safe. She was soon joined in her relief by Thato, who was visibly relieved to her that she would survive to stay in the House another week. Lawrence then did the same with Mphowabadimo, Gash1 and Sis Tamara, but not with Nthabii. When she was told she would need to leave the Big Brother Mzansi House, Mphowabadimo was visibly upset, and understandably so: she and Nthabii have been very close, and Mpho’s isolation in the House is now complete. It’s going to be a tough competition for her.

During her chat with Lawrence, Nthabii said she was sure that everybody voted for her, a sentiment that she shared during her Diary Session on Tuesday. In reality, though, only three Housemates voted for her: Tulz, Libo and Venus, much less than the number of people who Nominated Mpho. It doesn’t matter, though, because it’s viewers’ votes that count, and Nthabii did not get enough to save her.

When Lawrence asked who she was looking forward to seeing, she said her mom… and her boyfriend, which was a bit of a surprise, especially considering that she’s been on the receiving end of more than just a kiss from Themba. It might be awkward, later.

The Housemates are now exactly half the number they were five weeks ago, and they’ve only got four more weeks to either win R2 million or go down trying.

