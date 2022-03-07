Nigeria: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Teddy A, Bambam Welcome Second Child

6 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemates, Tope Adenibuyan popularly known as Teddy A and Oluwabamike Olawunmi refered to as "BamBam", have welcomed their second child.

BamBam announced the arrival of their second child on her Instagram handle, "bammybestowed", on Sunday.

The newborn's picture was displayed as she wrote, "Akorede Maya Adenibuyan 03: 03: 2022".

The couple's fans felicitated with them at the comment section of the post on Instagram.

Nollywood Actress, Juliet Ibrahim said, "aww my little birthday mate, God bless your bundle of joy. Congratulations hun".

Also, Regina Daniels wrote "Congratulations baby".

Beverly Osu said, "Congratulations".

Toyin Abraham wrote, "Congratulations darling".

Bisola Aiyeola said, "Congratulations guys".

Recall that Teddy A and BamBam were ex-housemates during the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show, tagged "Double Wahala"and they got married in 2019.

They had a very beautiful wedding ceremony in Dubai which was attended by friends and family of the couple.

The couple had their first child in 2020 who was named Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.

