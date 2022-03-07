Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Federal Land Development Corporation Floats Bid to Build 15,000 Houses in Addis Abeba With Investors

Lensa Mekonin, the corporation's general Director, stated that the corporation has planned to build 15,000 houses with reasonable prices with private investors. She also pointed out that they planned to build three meeting centers and two horse riding places.

The Director said that companies in the sector that have potential in finance, technology and investment can participate in the construction.The corporation also stated that companies participating in the construction should be those that have been working in the sector for more than ten years and have managed more than 350 million dollars in a single project.

The companies, on their part, indicated that they can participate in the bid if they introduce new technology of the sector and enter the contract within six months.

According to Ethiopian News Agency report, the companies also explained that they should be able to provide new foreign finance independently without requesting any guarantee from the government. The corporation set a deadline for companies to submit their statement of interest until March 30, 2022.