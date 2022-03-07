Nigeria: Coalition of Northern Youth Groups Want Emefiele to Run for 2023 Presidency

A coalition of 40 social cultural groups across the north, under the umbrella of: "The unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum", have called on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to contest for the 2023 Presidency.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, yesterday, after a procession in support of: "Emefiele for Presidency," spokesman of the group, Aliyu Sani, assured that the youths in the north would support Emefiele if he runs for the presidency.

He said, "The essence of our gathering and street procession today is to call on Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the serving Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to aspire for the number one seat in the country to enable him consolidate on the gains our country is making".

According to him the basis for calling on Emefiele to run for the presidency was hinged on his excellent performance as the CBN governor in the past six years.

Sani said: "The reasons for calling on Emefiele to contest includes but are not limited to: His introduction of the ancho-borrowers scheme which has helped to massively reduce poverty that was seen to endemic in our region through the provision of farm inputs and one-digit interest rate facility.

"His policies formulated have enhanced the establishment of many industries in our region worthy of mentioning are, Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited, Olams Industry, Vicampro, Tomato Jos, Gujeni Integrated, Iron Ore Mining and Processing Plants, Tiamin Rice Mill, MAFA Rice just to mention but a few. This also has created employment and wealth in our region.

"Despite the sharp fall in oil price in 2014-2016, the economic nationalism of Mr. Emefiele helped our states to stay afloat thereby preventing job loss while making it possible for states to carry out capital projects.

"His Interventions and policies of the CBN has made our country self-reliant in Rice and maize production. In few years to come, we shall begin to export these products thereby further strengthening our currency."

He added: "Agriculture is a catalyst for industrial revolution and is central to the progress of any country like we have seen in many developed Nations

"It is on the strength of the above that we are here gathered to flag off this rally here in Kaduna state to enlighten the general public on the need to call on Emefiele to contest for the president of this country and to encourage him to dare the unknown and throw his hat in the ring and contest as the people of Northern Nigeria are with him and stand with him through thick and thin."