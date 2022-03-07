Nigeria: Air Peace Kicks Off Direct Flight to Dubai

Nigeria's leading airline, Air Peace, has commenced direct flights to Dubai.

The first flight was operated with one of the airline's Boeing 777 5N-BUU, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The management of the airline disclosed this in a press statement and said that it is poised to give customers the best experience on the route.

The airline stated that United Arab Emirates is not a new terrain for Air Peace, as it commenced scheduled operations into the country via Sharjah Airport in July 2019, adding that the airline is glad that it can now operate three weekly direct flights into the city of Dubai.

Air Peace noted that UAE and Nigeria have a long-standing relationship and is delighted to be serving as one of the veritable means of oiling this amity, especially solidifying the economic ties between the two countries through air travel.

"Our commitment to excellence and determination to reduce the air travel burden of Africans will continue to drive our route expansion and fleet modernisation. It is this same excellence that we're replicating in this service. Air Peace has recorded a lot of landmark strides in just seven years of operation, "it stated.