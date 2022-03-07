Nigeria: PDP Denies Releasing Timetable for 2023 General Elections

7 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied releasing any election time table, describing a schedule of election in social media as fake.

The party said that the fake time table is purportedly signed and released by the National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Umar M. Bature, as the schedule of activities and timetable of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said in clear terms that the PDP has not released any timetable or any schedule of activities whatsoever for the 2022/2023 electioneering year and no such document was signed and released by the National Organising Secretary.

For the avoidance of doubt, he said: "The PDP is a party of due process and will release a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the Party at appropriate levels."

Clearly, the party said that timetable and schedule of activities being circulated in the social media is the handiwork of mischievous elements who seeks to create confusion, mislead the public and distract the PDP at this critical point in time.

The PDP therefore, called on all members of party and the general public to discountenance the said timetable and schedule of activities as it did not emanate from the PDP.

The party said that at the appropriate time, the official timetable and schedule of activities of the PDP, when approved will be formally announced and published through the official communication channels of PDP and not in the social media.

The PDP further called on all members and Nigerians in general to remain focused and not allow themselves to be distracted in determined mission to rescue and rebuild the nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

