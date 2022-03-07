Liberia: Buchanan Hospital Fire Under Control

... as Arcelor Mittal Truck and citizens put it off

In the absence of a government-own fire truck, hundreds of citizens supported by Arcelor Mittal water truck were able to put the fire under control late Thursday.

Citizens speaking to local TV station-Ablee-Jay TV said they were disappointed in the government fire service. That despite calls for the truck to go help, there was no response. Rather, it was with the help of citizens and Arcelor Mittal Fire service truck which helped to quench the fire.

"Arcelor Mittal fire truck did well. The citizens where there and wth the help of the company's truck came in to help," Hector Mulbah, head of Radio Gberhzon said.

Late Thursday, a fire gutted the only government referral hospital in Buchanan, the capital city of Grand Bassa County. The case of the fire was not immediately known. However, some eyewitnesses on the scene attributed it to the installation of substandard electoral materials at the hospital.

"The place is already down like this, no drugs, nothing. It is to zero. I am very much disappointed in the fire service. There were people who underwent an operation and some were to undergo an operation. It is the mercy of God. Other people were in labor pain. Our mother and sister. Where are they now? We do not know. I think some of them will be carried to a Catholic hospital," Isaac Nyonoway William, Chairman of Concern Youth told the station.

According to him, he was in pain. "This is a complete disaster for us. I am in pain. I saw a woman dragging her mother on the ground because she was running away from the fire. It is very, very disappointing. I do not know what to say. I feel hurt, bad. Isaac."

"I am very grateful to the people of Grand Bassa. The manner in which they came to the hospital, they showed loyalty."

He frowned on the Armed Forces of Liberia men that were there. "AFL did not do as well. They are very rude. We are disappointed in them. We are not fighting a war. As far as we know, there is no hospital in this place.

There was no casualty reported. No official statement has been released by the government.