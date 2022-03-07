Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Testing Stations in the Central, Northern Red Sea, and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, three patients are from Testing Stations in the Central Region. Three patients are from Testing Station in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from Testing Station in Adi-Tekelezan, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, one patient who has been receiving medical treatment in hospital in the Central Region has recovered fully and has been discharged from the facility.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 9,604 while the number of deaths stands at 103.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 9,715.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

05 March 2022