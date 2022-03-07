South Africa: Chiefs Earn Bragging Rights Over Rivals

The Soweto derby lived up to its expectations and brought on some excitement on to the field. Kaizer Chiefs not only got the bragging rights over rivals, Orlando Pirates but advanced their chances of finishing in the second place on the DSTV Premiership table and for a place in the CAF Champions League next season. Goals from Reeve Frosler and Erick Mathoho ensured that Stuart Baxter's side walked away victorious while Kwame Peprah scored for the home team.

Amakhosi started the match on a high and were rewarded when Frosler gave them the lead in the 18th minute with a stunning strike from outside the box with an assist from Bernard Parker.

Pirates had a chance to level matters in the 22nd minute with clear cut opportunity falling for Olisa Ndah but his effort was off target. Chiefs continued with their onslaught and Keagan Dolly made it 2-0 in the 26th minute from a Khama Billiat through ball however the goal was disallowed for an offside.

The visitors were then dealt an injury blow just before the halftime break. Zimbabwe's Billiat had to leave the field following a hamstring injury and had to be replaced by Kearyn Baccus.

The match went to the halftime break with Chiefs on the lead.

In the second half the Buccaneers took control of their home ground advantage. It didn't take long before Pirates found an equalizer. Peprah found the back of the net in the 54th minute from a Thabang Monare assist.

Baxter was forced to make yet another substitution after Leornado Castro, who came in as a sub, suffered an injury in the 63rd minute. Chiefs continued probing with Pirates keeper Siyabonga Mpontsane making several saves to keep his side in the game. Deon Hotto and Olisa Ndah tested Chiefs' keeper Brandon Peterson but he was up to task, he also saved a stoppage time attempt from Terrence Dzvukamanja from leveling the matters after Mathoho scored for Chiefs in the 80th minute.

For the first time in two years, one of the biggest derbies on the continent brought fans from different clubs in South Africa together. The supporters had been picketing outside of the Orlando Stadium for the call to open match venues to supporters since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Both team buses were welcomed by the fans singing outside the match venue.

What they said:

Bernard Parker (Man of the match)

"It was a big victory. The lads knew this game was important as we gaining momentum. We had a plan and executed it. We gave them space at some time and they got an equalizer. But we kept it tight. We are going back to the drawing board to refocus and not celebrate this too much. This was for the fans, we miss them so much. We are hoping to see them back in the stadium soon."