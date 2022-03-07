Malawi: ACB Arrests Suspected Human Trafficker for Corruption

6 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a suspected human trafficker on allegations that he wanted to bribe a police officer in order to release an impounded vehicle.

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala said Ernest Phambala faces charges of smuggling immigrants and attempts to bribe a public officer.

In a statement, the ACB says on 16th June 2021, it received a complaint alleging that Phambala offered the Officer-In-Charge for Karonga Police Station, Tiyese Chiumbuzo, money amounting to K204 000 as an inducement for him to release a vehicle (Nissan Dualis) that the police had confiscated to force Phambala to appear at the station to answer allegations of smuggling of immigrants that had been reported against him.

The statement further says the ACB conducted investigations which established that on 16th June 2021, Phambala sent K204, 000 to Chiumbuzo through Airtel Money mobile number 0994767302 so that he should release the confiscated vehicle.

On 1 March 2022, the ACB arrested Phambala, for suspected corrupt practices with a public officer, inducing a public officer to perform his function corruptly and inducing a public officer to abuse his public office contrary to sections 24 (2), 25 (A) and 258 (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act, respectively.

Ndala says Phambala will be taken to court soon after the Bureau is through with its interrogations.

