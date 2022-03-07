Malawi: Chilima Take Reforms Back to Councils

Malawi's Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima will from Monday embark on a second bounce of review meetings at councils and municipalities in the country starting with the capital, Lilongwe.

In previous engagements with councils, Chilima, who is also responsible for the Public Sector Reforms portfolio, stressed the importance of councils and municipalities focusing on reform areas with the maximum impact on financial sustainability and job creation.

Unlike previous engagements, where Chilima held boardroom meetings with councils, on Monday, the Vice President will begin with visits to projects which Lilongwe City and Lilongwe District included in their reform areas according to information from his office.

In an interview, Public Relations Officer for the Public Sector Reforms Department McCarthy Mwalwimba confirmed of these engagements lined up this week.

Mwalwimba said: "The Vice President will visit the Kauma road construction before visiting Nsaru Cooperative and Mpingu Youth Association."

With about 700 youths, Mpingu Youth Association is fulfilling the agricultural commercialisation reform as it has acquired 4.6 hectors where the construction of a warehouse factory is taking place which will be used for value addition of agricultural products which they are producing.

Chilima has so far steered councils towards reforms that would ensure job creation through agricultural value addition, tourism and mining.

According to Mwalwimba, similar reform review meetings will be conducted in the Central region districts of Dowa, Ntchisi, Dedza, Kasungu, Salima and Nkhotakota before moving to the South and North.

The Public Sector Reforms Management Department (PSRMD) with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) embarked on national wide conferences aimed at promoting innovation in Local Authorities.

The Local Council Innovation Conferences targeting all the three regions of the country kicked off in the Southern Region in October last year.

The Malawi Government has over the years been championing Public Sector Reforms as one way of ensuring efficient Public Service Delivery in the country.