Malawi: Government Responds Positively to Pastoral Letter

6 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government has responded positively to the scathing pastoral letter issued by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi which has pointed at "weak and indecisive leadership", "plunder of public resources, patronage and impunity" as some of the problems in the Tonse Alliance administration.

Information minister and government spokesperson Gospel Kazako says the government was on top of the issues raised in the pastoral letter.

"In fact, we are already addressing most of the issues," said Kazako.

He said the Chakwera administration was thankful to Catholics Bishops for being open in point in out governance issues, among others.

The pastoral letter notes a lack of timely decisive action at the highest office of government despite availability of necessary legal powers, authority and even the information to act on.

The letter mentions that as a government that campaigned on a promise to fight corruption, there should be no shielding or siding with anyone suspected to be involved corrupt dealings.

Reads part of the letter: " We believe a President who campaigned on a platform of anti-corruption, and promised to deal with the vice, will not keep any of his ministers and aides when there us sufficient information about their involvement in corruption.

The pastoral letter also calls for a review of the performance of the Office of the President and Cabinet(OPC) which has been reportedly a source of stalled operations at some statutory corporations as well as some government ministries and departments.

"That office, instead of being the centre of effective administration radiating the essence of servant leadership, has become a source of inefficiency and underperformance in the public service.

" The performance of the office and competence and suitability of key persons manning the office should be urgently reviewed and decisive actions taken," further reads the letter.

Malawians on social media platforms are expression different views on the pastoral letter.

