Malawi: Three Malawians Return Home From Ukraine War Zone

Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials say three Malawian nationals who were in Ukraine have returned home while five are processing travel documents in Poland.

This follows a full blown war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has seen black Africans suffer the worst atrocities at the hands of their hosts who are on the verge of being annexed to Putin's Russia.

There were 11 Malawians in Ukraine who were among several foreigners who sounded an SOS for evacuation from the war struck nation which is now become a war zone.

The Ukrainians are calling for global support including African countries who "foolishly" voted to condemn Russia to appease the imperialists at the expense of the abusive sufferings of their own people.

They are now wanting the abused Africans to pray for peace in Ukraine.

The Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, said on Monday: "All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under the UN convention and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference," reports the Guardian.

Thousands of people continue to flee the troubled Ukraine that is currently under heavy bombardment by the invading Russian military forces.

Foreign affairs ministry officials have been liaising with the Malawi mission in Berlin to facilitate the evacuation of Malawians to safety in neighbouring Poland and other countries.

Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs John Kabaghe confirmed five Malawians are still processing their travel arrangements from Poland, while three will remain in neighbouring nations on academic grounds.