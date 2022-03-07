Tanzania: NMB Supports Amana Hospital, Three Schools

NMB has donated various equipment to Amana Hospital and three schools in Ilala District being part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for which 2.8bn/- has been set aside for supporting education and health sectors this year.

Some of the equipment handed over by the NMB Dar es Salaam Zone Manager, Donatus Richard to Ilala District Commissioner, Ng'wilabuzu Ludigija are 30 bedside rockers worth 9.2m/-, 100 desks valued 10m/- to Airwing primary school.

The bank also donated 150 iron sheets to Buguruni Kisiwani primary school worth 4.8/- and 50 desks valued 5m/- to Kivule primary school.

The Ilala DC thanked the bank for donating the equipment to the hospital and three schools because they will contribute immensely to improving health services and the learning environment.

Mr Ludigija urged NMB to continue supporting government efforts geared at improving health and education infrastructures in the district due to the increased population in need of the services.

On his part, the NMB Dar es Salaam Zonal Manager Mr Donatus thanked the authority of Ilala district for considering the bank as a close partner particularly in addressing various problems facing society.

"The donation is part of the bank's CSR programme wherein this year a total of 2.8bn/- has been set aside which is 1 per cent of the financial institution's profit for the year which is being given back to the community where we operate," he said.

He added, "We appeal to the whole public to take advantage of the various banking services offered by NMB including affordable loans to employees, farmers, business people, livestock keepers and fishers,"