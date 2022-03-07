Tanzania: Simba Hailed for Spirited Display

After a deserved 3-0 win over Biashara United on Friday, Simba Head Coach Pablo Franco commended his charges for the superb display despite having minimal preparations.

The Msimbazi Street Reds were on rampage at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on the day, mercilessly punishing the Mara based outfits three first half goals from Pape Sakho, Mzamiru Yassin and a stylish Clatous Chama's third goal which finished off the visitors.

The victory saw Simba trimming the 11-point gap with the current leaders Young Africans to eight points as the latter play today against Geita Gold at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

It was a good response from the Msimbazi street giants as they lost their previous CAF Confederation Cup match 2-0 to RS Berkane in Morocco, hence the victory was morale boost ahead of the reverse leg on March 13th at the same venue.

Up next, the defending champions will host Dodoma Jiji tomorrow at the same venue before launching a special drill for the RS Berkane encounter on Sunday.

"It was three important points and three important goals to make the team perform well, especially when we play at a good field even though we were very tired and had no enough time for preparations.

"But, the ambition of the team is always there and I have to congratulate the guys because what they are doing is very difficult. As players, they are pushing themselves to the limit.

"We played the game in a good way and we were capable to finish it in the first 20 minutes and thereafter, we controlled the game well," said the Spanish coach who seems to be enjoying African football at the helm of Simba.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His counterpart for Biashara United Vivier Bahati conceded the defeat saying individual brilliance of Simba players was what made them to succumb to the defeat but not in tactical wise.

"To us, we consider this as a lesson meaning that in our next league matches, we will play not to repeat the same mistakes which transpired today.

"We began the match with less confidence a situation which made our opponents to seize advantage and scored three quick goals in the first half.

"At the interval, we came refreshed and the level of confidence was boosted that is why we managed to hold them until the final whistle. Our plan in the second half was not to concede anymore which worked well," he said.

The setback was a big blow to the self-proclaimed 'Border Soldiers' as they continue to remain at the last three slots on the table hence the only way to salvage themselves is to win as many games as possible in their follow-up fixtures.