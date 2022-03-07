Tanzania: Yanga Eye to Strengthen Lead Vs Geita

Young Africans seek to regain a 11-point lead at the NBC Premier League helm as they face Geita Gold in a solo league fixture at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza today.

Simba's 3-0 win over Biashara United on Friday reduced the gap to eight points hence Yanga have the ball in their court to stretch the lead back to 11 points.

The game is set to be tricky as whenever the two sides meet, a mouthwatering clash is experienced and here, the battle for maximum three points is what matters most.

On paper, Yanga have an advantage to excel according to their latest performance in the league as they are the only side yet to suffer a defeat after playing 16 matches of which they have won 13 games and recorded three draws.

Undoubtedly, the ride has so far been good to them but the marathon is not yet over as many encounters are coming through of which if they are serious to claim the season's title, they need to win them.

On the ground, however, each team has an equal chance to carry the day and this will depend on which side has had desirable preparations before the match.

In the first round when they met at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Yanga won 1-0 thanks to Jesus Moloko who netted a solitary goal and his first Premier League goal on Tanzania soil.

Moloko is however not part of today's game as he is still nursing a leg injury and had undergone a successful surgery recently with reports indicating that he will be returning back to action soon.

For Geita Gold, they believe that they have assembled enough resources to upset Yanga and take home all three points which will be important to them.

Under the tutelage of the former Yanga defender Fred Minziro, Geita Gold are currently doing well in most of their league matches and have already declared that their target of the season is to finish the marathon in top five.

After today's meeting, the two teams will again face off in the quarterfinals of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) in Dar es Salaam as such; they will play against each other three-times this term.

In their three games, Geita Gold have managed two wins after beating Polisi Tanzania 3-1, outclassing Coastal Union 2-0 before being held to a 1-1 draw by Namungo recently as such; they are in perfect shape ahead of the afternoon's game.

Meanwhile, Alexander Sanga from Mwanza reports that Yanga's head coach Nasredine Nabi will miss three players for various reasons.

He said the missing players are Khalid Aucho, injured, Djuma Shabaan and Chico victory over Malaria.

"We know the league has been tough, and the players are very committed to winning. However, look at this game we are missing a lot of key players, including Khalid Aucho, who is injured, but we will also miss Chico Ushindi and Djuma Shabaan, who both have Malaria," He said.

Nabi said he knows that the league is tough, and many teams struggle to get results. However, he said he is not impressed with how his players pick the injuries from other opponents.

"We cannot underestimate Geita gold FC is an excellent team, and it is well established at the moment. Geita have a good defensive line with experienced players," Nabi said. He said his players would secure victory to win today's game.

On his side, Geita gold FC head Coach Fredy Minziro said their team arrived in Mwanza on Thursday, and they are ready for today's game.

"We have done our preparations and the preparations have gone well, the morale of the players is very high and good," Minziro said. However, he said his team has been facing a finishing problem. It has been creating too many chances and failing to use them but promised they will use every chance they create today.

He said the Yanga match is one of the biggest matches but they are determined to get the winning result in the game. However, he said they will miss the service of their player Adeyum Saleh who is nursing his injuries.