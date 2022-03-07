Tanzania: Prestigious Scholarships to Benefit 63 Students

MORE than 60 students across the six partner states are set to benefit from a scholarship programme, courtesy of the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA).

The programme targets students from Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda, according to a statement posted on the East African Community (EAC) website last week.

The call for the third cohort is said to have attracted more than 1,450 applicants who went through a rigorous selection process involving pre-admission into the university and scholarship assessment.

The eligibility to the scholarship included being a citizen of an EAC Partner State, being below thirty-five and a holder of a relevant bachelor's degree at the level of at least upper second- class Honours or "distinction".

According to the statement, 22 of the 63 awarded recipients are female, accounting for 35 per cent of the awardees.

The awarded students from all the EAC Partner States will pursue their master's studies in selected thematic areas of Mathematics, Informatics, Engineering, Science, Technology and Business Science in any other EAC country.

Since the inception of the programme in April 2018, IUCEA has awarded 180 scholarships. The awards are made possible through funds granted by the Federal Republic of Germany through KfW, the German Development Bank.

The EAC Scholarship is fully funded and covers travel costs to and from the host country, entry visa fees where applicable, an arrival allowance, the university tuition fees, a monthly stipend, allowances for study materials and research and medical insurance.

The programme further provides opportunities to students for trainings on regional integration topics and networking through extracurricular activities to increase and deepen their knowledge to enhance the integration process.

IUCEA is an institution of the East African Community (EAC) responsible for the coordination of higher educational development and research.

It is responsible for advising the EAC and the partner states on all matters regarding higher education including operationalization of EAC Common Higher Education Area.