Tanzania: Mollel Leads the Race to Kilimanjaro Classic

PROMISING golfer Nuru Mollel, opened his campaign for 2022 Road to Mount Kilimanjaro Classic with a stroke lead after the end of the first round at Kili Golf course in Arusha on Saturday.

Road to Kilimanjaro Classic is a qualifying event for the European Challenge Golf Tour whose tee off is next month in Arusha.

Mollel, the long hitting professional, carded a one-over par 74 to lead the rest of the local golfers, a stroke superior to the second-placed Frank Mwinuka.

A member of Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC), Mollel will enter in today's final round hoping to finish at the summit and secure one of the 8 slots that are contested for in the 36-hole play.

In-form Mwinuka from Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) Lugalo golf club of Dar es Salaam, had also put himself in pole position after completing day one with two-over par 75.

Hosts pro Isaac Wanyeche carded 76 three-over shots, while John Leons from AGC grossed 79 a six-over to finish third and fourth on the field of 17 professional golfers.

Also, participants in the pole position to secure places and their scores include Fadhili Nkya (80) at fifth, Abdallah Yusuf (81) at sixth, seventh is Salum Dilunga (81) and eighth Bryceson Nyenza (82) all from Lugalo Club.

Others are Hassan Kadio, Rajab Pembe of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC), Elisante Lembris (84) of AGC's, Moshi Gymkhana Club's Fran Roman (85), DGC's Aidan Nziku (88), Athumani Chiundu and Idd Mzaki (92), AGC's Jimmy Mollel (93) and Hamis Ally who grossed 97 at bottom of the table coming into the final round today.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tanzania Professional Golf Association (TPGA) Chairman, John Bosco and one of the event's organisers said the 36 holes battle will wind up today.

He said that eight top finishers will book their tickets at the fourth-coming European Tour competition.

Tanzania hosts the first European Tour, christened Kilimanjaro Classic to join neighbours Kenya whose 72 Kenya Magic winds up today at Muthaiga club.

The event that brings together over 156 golfers from across the world, is scheduled to tee off from April 4th to 10th this year at the Kili Golf Club, Arusha.

Jointly organised by Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) and Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and bankrolled by the Government among others, the event aims to boost Tanzania tourism.

The event will be co-sanctioned by the Challenge Tour and Sunshine Tour.