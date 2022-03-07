Liberia: Citizens Commend Arcelor Mittal for Helping to Put Fire Off

Arcelor Mittal Liberia (AML)has been commended for helping citizens of Buchanan to put the fire off. On Thursday evening, the only government referral hospital in the county was gutted.

Prior to the arrival of AML fire truck, hundreds of citizens, mainly youths were at the hospital using buckets and other materials to put the fire off.

As a result of the fire, hundreds of citizens ran to the hospital which had several patients, to help bring it under control.

"When we heard about the fire, we started going there. We tried to call the government fire truck, but it was not around. Later, the Arcelor Mittal's fire truck came and started to put it off along with us. The citizens putting water on it and Arcelor Mittal truck also putting it off," Samuel Davies a resident said.

"We want to thank Arcelor Mittal for sending their truck to help put the fire off. This was really good on their part. The fire was too heavy last night. Their presence was good," Abraham Hunter, a resident of Buchanan told this paper early Friday.

The superintendent of Grand Bassa County, Hon. Janjay Baikpeh told this paper Friday that the citizens did well to put the fire off.

"I was on the scene at the time of the fire outbreak. The government fire Service Truck came in late. Arcelor Mittal truck came in and helped to put the fire off," he said.

He said police were carrying out an investigation into the cause of the incident as this is not the first time for such to happen.

"This is not the first time for this to happen. It happened in 2018 and happened again and now it has happened. I am on my way there this morning to know if there was any casualty," he said.