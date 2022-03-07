Tunisia: Ways to Reboot Italian Tourism Activity in Tunisia, Discussed

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts Mohamed Moez Belhassine on Thursday held talks with the Italian tourism and travel professionals on ways to reboot the tourist activity to the Tunisian destination during the next season.

The attending Italian tour operators and travel agencies are notably Alpitour, Veratour, Valtur, Fruit Viaggi, Jumbo Tours, Sud Loisirs & Voyages, TTS and Eden Tours.

The talks took place in the presence of representatives of the Tunisian tourism professional structures including the Tunisian Hotel Federation (FTH), the Tunisian Federation of Tourist Restaurants (FTRT), the Interprofessional Federation of Tunisian Tourism and the National Union of Hotels, according to the Tourism Department.

Belhassine briefed the Italian professionals on "the the health situation in Tunisia, which has been improving considerably thanks to the progress of the national COVID-19 jab drive, which has helped ease the entry conditions to the Tunisian territory."

The Minister also recalled that "all the employees of the tourist sector have all completed their vaccination scheme, in addition to the existing health protocol specific to the tourist sector and the obligation to present a "vaccination pass" to access the tourist establishments."

The Italian professionals affirmed "willingness to reboot their activity to Tunisia given the strong demand for this destination and the improvement of the health situation in the country."

They underlined "the importance of the recent revision of the conditions of entry to the Tunisian territory, likely to allow them to better plan their trips to the country."

The national tourism professionals "asserted readiness to ensure the good launch of the next tourist season, emphasising the importance of the Italian market."