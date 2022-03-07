Tunisia: Arrest Warrant Issued Against CPG Senior Official

4 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigating judge at the Gafsa Court of First Instance Thursday issued an arrest warrant against a Gafsa Phosphate company (CPG) senior official over suspicion of corruption.

The suspect is involved in a corruption case related to fraudulent contracts for the procurement of heavy machines worth 12 million dinars.

The contracts were inked by the CPG and a foreign company, spokesman for the Gafsa courts Halim Abada told TAP on Friday.

The charges were levelled at this senior official who works as a CPG engineer and a foreign official working for the involved foreign company.

This foreigner was kept at liberty with a travel ban, Abada specified.

