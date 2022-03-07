West Africa: President Weah Calls On ECOWAS Parliament to Use Oversight Power to Ensure the Formulation, Achievement of Ecowas Vision 2050

Monrovia — President George Weah has opened the ECOWAS' Parliamentary seminar in Monrovia with a call on Parliamentary to use their oversight responsibility to contribute to ensure the successful completion of the formulation and implementation of ECOWAS Vision 2050.

President Weah Delivering a special statement at the opening of the parliamentary seminar through a proxy, urged the ECOWAS Parliament to use its voice in addressing the development deficit facing the region.

"I wish to use this medium to task the parliament to devote the much needed attention towards the achievement of the idea contain within the vision 2050," he said in the statement delivered by the Minister of Commerce, Mawine G. Diggs.

"You must bear in mind that the people of the region look up to you for adequate and quality representation you are the voice and hence you must speak louder and in conveying their feelings and aspiration. I urge you to use your power of oversight to address any development deficit facing our people. Always bear in mind that the strength of ECOWAS will be measured based on the extent to which you are able to speak up."

The seminar is being held under the theme, "ECOWAS Vision 2050: Formulation Process and Implementation Challenges", and is intended to enable member states of the ECOWAS Parliament take ownership of Vision 2050 and ensure their full involvement in its implementation.

In his keynote address, President Weah reminded the audience that the ECOWAS Vision 2050 was adopted at the sixtieth ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, on December 12, 2021 in Abuja, with the intention of promoting the emergence, by 2050, of a fully integrated community of peoples in a peaceful and prosperous region with strong institutions and respect for fundamental freedoms, working for inclusive and sustainable development.

The body agreed that the successful implementation of ECOWAS Vision 2050 requires the following key guidelines, including "assertion of leadership and political will, ownership and shared responsibility, complementarity and subsidiarity, transparency and accountability and sustainability.

The president said the seminar in Monrovia is a testimony to create an impact in every part of the region, and the Liberian Government's commitments to good governance, and the promotion of regional and international peace and security. He added that it should provide another opportunity for members of the parliament to further understand the vision and contribute positively toward its realization.

In his opening remarks, the Speaker of the Parliament, Sidie Mohamed Tunis said the seminar is holding at the time the region and world at large is grappling with COVID-19 and constant threat to peace and security. He called for citizens of the region to remain vigilant and anticipate the emerging of another variant. But urged citizens to take the vaccines and believe in its efficacy.

He also mentioned that the seminar and the session are held at a time the region is also confronted with challenges in the security and governance sector that affecting peace and democracy in the region, adding that as the result, the parliament has dedicated the upcoming session to particularly discuss the political and security situation in the region and derived at a broad based consensus in addressing them.

The parliamentary seminar continues today and ends tomorrow, while the extraordinary session will run from March 8-9 at the Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.